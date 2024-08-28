Bozeman survey results show more residents feeling dissatisfaction

People in Bozeman wanting more affordable housing is just one of the many results of a survey that is being presented to city leaders Tuesday night that measures how residents feel about living in the city.

The National Research Center survey asked residents about the quality of life, public transportation, safety, and the economy, just to name a few. One mark where Bozeman saw a decrease was confidence in city government, with 43% of residents surveyed answering "poor" compared with 2% who responded "excellent."

“We're seeing downward trends which match a lot of what we're hearing, so some of those downward trends include struggles with the economy, struggles with housing, struggling with the transportation network—all things that I think the city commission is looking to tackle,” says Community and Engagement Coordinator Takami Clark.

City leaders will hear the results of the survey at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting but will take no action. We posted a link to the survey on the city’s agenda item.