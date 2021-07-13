Bozeman superintendent says district reached out to families following Meadowlark allegations

BOZEMAN — Casey Bertram, interim superintendent for the Bozeman School District, gave MTN News an update regarding the concerns of Meadowlark Elementary parents that the school is allegedly not doing enough to address issues of bullying and safety.

MTN News first reported on allegations of extreme bullying and a disruptive learning environment coming from parents at the school.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, Bertram said the district has responded.

“I wanted to provide an update that families who have reached out to our office, have reached out to our board of trustees or families who made public comment the last meeting have been contacted, and we’re working through the uniform complaint with those families individually," he said. "All of those situations involve private student information."

The uniform complaint mentioned is the formal, in-writing investigation procedure the district follows when allegations like these are made.