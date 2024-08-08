Bozeman streets near MSU set to close for Trump rally

BOZEMAN — In light of security concerns surrounding the Trump rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman Police Department will be closing several streets in that area starting early Friday afternoon.
Starting at 1 pm, the following streets will be closed:
- Kagy closed from S. 7th to S. 11th
- S. 7th closed from Kagy to Grant
- S. 11th closed from Grant to mid-way to Kagy
- Grant closed from S. 11th to S. 7th
In a social media post, police said they expect the streets to re-open by 11 p.m.
Drivers should plan for traffic delays and interruptions to the south side of Bozeman Friday afternoon into the evening.
