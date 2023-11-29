Bozeman Schools Foundation hosts 9th annual 5K Santa Run for Education

The Bozeman Schools Foundation will host its 9th annual Santa Run for Education this Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Volunteers have been as busy as Santa’s elves, stocking race bags and turning the Willson gym into a winter wonderland. Money raised is put towards scholarships, college prep, and much more for Bozeman students.

“If you want to take it seriously, there's definitely room on this 5K road race for the serious runner,” says Jenn Lammers, executive director of the Bozeman Schools Foundation.

“But we also encourage everyone in Bozeman to come out and support our public schools, because the purpose of the Santa Run is to celebrate the partnership between public education and the community that makes it possible," adds Lammers.

For those interested in participating, you can still register for the race on the Bozeman Schools Foundation website.