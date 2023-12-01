Bozeman School District opens application window for new trustee after Douglas Fischer resignation

BOZEMAN — The Board of Trustees of Bozeman School District #7 has announced the application window is open to fill the vacancy left by trustee Douglas Fischer, who resigned after being chosen to fill I-Ho Pomeroy's seat on the Bozeman City Commission.

The Board will choose and appoint a new trustee from applications received by 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Applicants must be registered voters in Bozeman Elementary District #7.

The appointed trustee will serve until the May 2024 election. Completed applications can be dropped off at the Willson Building to District Clerk Lacy Clark, or emailed to lacy.clark@bsd7.org.

The Board of Trustees will interview all applicants at its regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 11.

Applications are available via this link or from District Clerk Lacy Clark at the Willson Building, 404 West Main.

Anyone with questions about the vacancy or application process can contact Lacy Clark at the email address above or at 406-522-6045.