Bozeman School District moves further along in superintendent search

BOZEMAN — We’re seeing effects of the worker shortage nearly in every capacity here in Gallatin County, including the Bozeman School District.

Monday's School Board meeting kicked off with a vote on approving new bus route changes. Nine bus routes were canceled due to the bus driver shortage. The vote only took up a small portion of the meeting; much of it centered around discussion on the update of the superintendent search.

Search firm Ray & Associates led the discussion on feedback they received from different groups on what they want in their next leader. The firm said a leader who follows up on the action items they develop is a priority.

But there was some confusion in the discussion.

“I’m wondering since that language is still very divisive in our community per the survey if we could instead of putting 23 in there put 17 slash 18 in its place to better reflect, more accurately reflect the survey results,” said Trustee Lisa Weaver.

But after clarification, the remaining trustees agreed diversity, equity and inclusion were all top characteristics in the search.

“It’s worth noting that number 23, that language ranked highly with teachers, administrators. It was our one student’s choice and fairly highly with parents,” said Trustee Douglas Fischer.

The firm presented a final flyer, including all the characteristics, and will now move into the recruiting and screening process.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, November 8.