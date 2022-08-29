Bozeman School District looks for more substitutes

The 2022-23 school year is off and running for Bozeman School District with a full teaching staff, but open positions for substitutes, custodians, food service workers, and more.

“We’re feeling pretty fortunate, we put 72 new teachers in classrooms this year,” Pat Strauss, “We are still getting super high-quality candidates.”

As the national shortage of teachers captures headlines, the main priority for Pat Strauss, Director of Human Resources for the Bozeman School District, is to cover teachers' absences.

“On paper, it appears like we have enough subs, prior to covid it was not uncommon for us to see over 200,” Strauss said.

Today, the district has about 100 substitutes to pull from, and they would like to get back to that 200 number.

“(200 substitutes) seemed to be a place where every single situation can be covered,” Strauss said.

The district hires certified and non-certified substitutes, meaning you do not need a teaching degree, Strauss said. Some onboarding and training is given through the district.

“A lot of our, I would tell you the vast majority of our subs don’t have a teaching certificate, but they are really good at what they do and they are really good at working with students,” Strauss said.

A love of education and students, Strauss says, is what the district needs. Substitutes are needed in the classroom, but there are other needs as well, such as custodians, food service, and paraprofessionals in the classroom.

To apply, head over to the districts website, and select apply on the right-hand side of the screen.