Bozeman School District is considering adding baseball, but future uncertain

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman School District is weighing adding baseball as a high school sport to the district, but there could be some strikes before it becomes a reality.

Bozeman School District Superintendent Casey Bertram says before baseball becomes a sport, they want to close the gap between male and female participation in sports.

He says right now the discrepancy in the district is around 6%, with the goal of getting it under 5%.

Once that goal is met the district would also conduct surveys from the high school and feeder schools to see if enough students would be interested in playing. Then the district would consider adding it as a sport, but would still need to raise around $100,000 for start-up costs and work out logistics for establishing the sport.

“I requested that our board, the board of trustees, pay attention to that. And we put together a pathway that addresses that must address the Title IX implications. before moving on with all the logistical implications,” says Bertram.

Bertram says right now there is still no official timeline for when the Bozeman School District would add baseball.

