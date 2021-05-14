Bozeman school board trustee to resign

BOZEMAN — It’s been a little over a week since the May 4th elections when three trustee positions were voted and filled on for the Bozeman School Board - but now the board will soon find themselves with yet another vacant trustee position.

The school district confirmed to MTN News Andy Willett is resigning from the board after he moved out of the school district.

Willett’s term doesn’t end until May 2022, but the move makes him ineligible to serve on the board.

The board will appoint a new trustee to fulfill the end of Willett's term.

His resignation is expected to be accepted at Monday’s school board meeting. He was the third-longest-serving member on the board.