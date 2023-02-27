Bozeman School Board meeting to consider renewal of Bozeman Charter School

One agenda item on Monday night's meeting of Bozeman School Board concerns the renewal of the Bozeman Charter School.

Eliminating the Charter School was first brought up at the Jan. 9 board meeting as a way to address the $4.1 million budget shortfall. One parent shares what she thought of the potential closure.

"It's so scary for so many of the parents at the Bozeman Charter School because we are faced with losing our school. It sounds like it was 'just the online school,' but no, it's our community," she said.

According to recommendations from the budget committee and the superintendent, eliminating the Charter School would save $330,000 a year.

The Bozeman Charter School offers in-person and remote learning for 2nd through 8th grade. When charter students are not remote or exploring outside, elementary students meet at the Irving School and middle school students meet at the Willson School.

The Charter was created and approved in May of 2021, and the Charter expires on June 30, 2023.

This renewal application was discussed at the last board meeting where the board showed support for the application. The Charter School's renewal application is due the first Monday in March and will allow it to continue for no more than 3 years.

The board meeting starts at 5:45 in the Willson Auditorium. MTN News will have full coverage after the meeting.