Bozeman School Board discusses recently passed laws addressing human sexuality

The BSD7 school board meeting discussed health enhancement within the classroom Monday night. In accordance with Senate Bill 99, Policy 3120 is allowing parents to review materials and request that their child be excluded from human sexuality education. The district will also notify parents 48 hours in advance of any assembly, event, or introduction that includes discussion of human sexuality.

“Unfortunately, like many other bills in the last legislative session, the language is broad on purpose, and unfortunately will likely be decided in the court what that language means at the expense of a public school district,” says Superintendent Casey Bertram.

Human sexuality education means the teaching of information about human sexuality including intimate relationships, human anatomy, and orientation. The next board meeting is October 10.