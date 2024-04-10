Watch Now
Bozeman School Board discusses K-8 staffing changes at board meeting

Staffing changes are tied to Long Range Strategic Plan
Posted at 7:40 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 21:40:05-04

BOZEMAN — At Monday evening’s Bozeman School Board meeting, trustees discussed proposed K-8 staffing changes tied to their Long Range Strategic Plan.

In addition, they looked at adding two additional early literacy programs, including a summer program.

Superintendent Casey Bertram says, “The summer jumpstart and the four-year-old programming, the upfront cost for year one is about $400,000. That will come out of one time, in essence, the district savings account. And then there will be per-pupil funding on an ongoing basis in the future.”

The summer kickstart program will have two locations: one at Meadowlark and the other at Emily Dickinson.

Eligible students have to be entering grades K-3. The goal is by 2025 to have 90% of all BSD7 3rd grade students to demonstrate grade-level reading skills.

