Bozeman School Board chooses new provider for Hawks Nest Early Learning Center

BOZEMAN — At Monday night's Bozeman School Board meeting, ABCDino Academy was unanimously voted to become the new provider of the Hawks Nest Early Learning Center located in Bozeman High.

The Hawks Nest is a childcare center for student parents within the district. The district is hopeful with this new provider, services will eventually be available to district employees as well.

The YMCA provided services to the Hawks Nest but decided to terminate its contract within the district in August. The district requested new provider proposals in September but were faced with the challenge of having no bidders wanting to take over the space.

The district had been in discussion since the RFP period closed with ABCDino Academy and Bozeman Montessori to take over the space.

Executive Director of Business and Operations with the district, Mike Waterman, says the feedback they've received from parents was leaning towards ABCDino Academy.

When MTN spoke with Waterman before the meeting, he said, “We're excited. We feel like both of the proposals that we eventually received from ABCDino Academy and then Bozeman Montessori, obviously both well-respected businesses within the community, we're very excited to have their expertise, have them bring their services into our district, serving both the students, children, and then also our staff children as well."