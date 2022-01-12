Bozeman residents weigh in on proposed Canyon Gate development ahead of City Commission vote

As the Bozeman City Commission gets ready to vote on a proposed new development on the north side of town, several neighbors say many of their concerns are still left unanswered.

“I think the development is a bit tone deaf to our—the general feel of our community,” said Bozeman resident Pat Hoffman.

The proposed development that sits on about 25 acres would have to be annexed into the city of Bozeman. In order for development to move forward, the zoning would have to be approved to allow for multi-family housing as well as a building that would reach 50 feet high.

Many of the neighbors are worried about views, the character of the neighborhood and traffic.

“We have three ways into town, the train blocks all three opportunities to make it into town,” said Hoffman.

Those who live in the area say that this development would be changing the character of the area too drastically.

“Collaboration, more innovation, more words like sustainability being very mindful of the ways in which we commute into town,” Hoffman said.

The developers say that they are working to address some of the issues that are affecting the city like affordable housing.

“Really addressing this attainable affordability issue,” said Andy Holloran, founder of Home Base Partners.

For a city with rising rent and housing prices, the developer looks to cap housing prices around $350,000 to $500,000.

“Creating a price point that is more attainable than what is out there,” Holloran said.

In the end, neighbors hope that they are able to work together with the city and the developer if the project moves forward or not.

"It's a good neighborhood over there and it's going to change it drastically and it needs to change in the right direction and in a collaborative way,” said Bozeman resident Eli Shaul.