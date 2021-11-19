Bozeman Real Estate Group to offer Thanksgiving Dinner

BOZEMAN - After a year of being away, Miracle at Midtown is back and this year they are excited to welcome back the community for their Thanksgiving dinner. The Bozeman tradition has been carried out by the Bozeman Real Estate Group, which is excited to partner with Bourbon to welcome the community back for an in-person Thanksgiving meal.

“It's a great project we have been doing for a number of years now...it's been about four years with us,” says Andrew Hurlbert, Owner of Bozeman Real Estate Group.

While the tradition did not stop last year they were still able to keep it going.

“We had to take a different format, so we did some Thanksgiving dinner but that was direct delivery or pick up here,” says Hurlbert.

And this year they are ready for a traditional sit-down dinner.

“It's not just providing a free meal but it provides fellowship, it provides a social component,” says Hurlbert.

Bozeman real estate group’s partnership with Bourbon isn't the only one offering free meals. Fork & Spoon will also be open for Thanksgiving for sit-down dinner. The Salvation Army will deliver Fork and Spoon to those who are homebound or elderly.

“It was too good of a thing to let go of (for) the community,” says Hurlbert.

Hurlbert says he is looking forward to continuing to welcome back the community and seeing more come in the coming years.

“I would love to double the number of meals that we are getting out to the community, and if we can get this busting at the seams it makes it a better of an event,” says Hurlbert.

If you are and will be open on Thanksgiving Day we would love to hear from you, we will have a list below of places to open on Thanksgiving Day.