Bozeman ranked as nation’s best college town for 2nd consecutive year

BOZEMAN – For the second year in a row, the home of Montana State University has been ranked the No. 1 college town in America, according to the website RentCafe.com.

Bozeman’s ranking was based on a combination of factors, including the affordability and quality of education available at MSU, the town’s highly educated population and an abundance of nearby natural amenities. The website also notes that Bozeman is home to numerous startup companies and major employers, who provide students with internship and career development opportunities.

MSU’s enrollment for the spring 2025 semester set a record at 16,237 students, marking the fifth consecutive year of spring semester enrollment growth at the state’s largest university. MSU offers more than 250 undergraduate areas of study and more than 115 graduate programs. It is the largest research entity in the state of Montana and ranked as a Carnegie top-tier research institution.

According to the rankings on RentCafe.com, which received its information from U.S. Census data, other western and mountain state college towns ranked in the top 10 include No. 2 Pullman, Washington, home of Washington State University; No. 7 Moscow, Idaho, home of the University of Idaho; and No. 8 Provo, Utah, home of Brigham Young University.

To view the article described above, visit RentCafe’s website. For more information about MSU, visit montana.edu/about.