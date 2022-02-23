Bozeman Public Schools to operate buses, schools as scheduled on Wednesday

Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram said in a letter to BSD7 students, staff, and families that the school district will operate buses and schools with regular schedules at all sites tomorrow.

Bertram said despite dangerously low morning temperatures and wind chill values expected on Wednesday, potential communication lapses with parents and students made maintaining scheduled bus service and class schedules the safest approach.

"The District considered a late start, but is unable to provide full bus service on a delayed start schedule," Bertram said. "Not running bus services tomorrow was also considered; however, the District is concerned that all parents/guardians might not receive the message [Tuesday] evening."

Bertram said questions about bus transportation should be directed to First Student at (406) 556-8039 or District Transportation Coordinator Doug Kellie at (406) 522-6041. Parents can also download the FirstView app to monitor the location of their children's buses.

Bertram also said absences related to inclement weather will be excused for parents and guardians who choose to keep children home due to extreme cold temperatures.