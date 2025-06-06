Bozeman Public Schools launches new construction trades program

BOZEMAN — If you’ve driven by Gallatin High recently, you’ve probably wondered what they’re building. The answer? They’re building the minds of young students with their new construction trades program.

“It’s actually surprising to me. Honestly, I didn't think this was something I got to see while I was in school, but it’s really exciting,” says one student.

🚧 Gallatin High is paving the way for future builders with a new construction trades program! Meet Jaxon, who's thrilled about hands-on learning. 🛠️ #GallatinHigh #FutureCareers

Hands-On Learning: Gallatin High School Students Dive into Construction Trades

Jaxson is a sophomore at Gallatin High. After being inspired by his uncle, who is a plumber, he’s already decided the trades are what he wants to spend his life doing.

“I don’t like being in classrooms, sitting there staring at a screen all day. This is a lot more fun for me,” explained Jaxon.

After just a week of training? Jaxson’s already something of a pro on the skid steer. This trades program is inspiring Jaxson to get a head start on his career. But what inspired the program?

“Early on, when I started reaching out to try to figure out what opportunities were in the Valley. The construction industry popped up as a really high-demand area. And an area with high-paying jobs,” Karl Schwartz says.

Karl Schwartz is a BSD7 career outreach coordinator for both Bozeman and Gallatin High. He shaped this construction program, which was privately funded by $300,000 and tons of donations from the community. The program started last week.

“The construction program is going to have a job site. And the job site is going to be on a giant gravel pad. And that’s what we’re building right here right now,” says Schwartz.

The gravel pad was originally going to be built solely by Williams Construction. The program? To launch next year.

But the idea floated around to have the students build everything themselves from the start. A donation from Williams to use all this heavy machinery is why you see students like Jaxon ripping around in a skid steer today.

“How are the students liking it?” I asked Schwartz. “Lots of smiles, that’s for sure”.

And I don’t blame them. Because after our interviews, I got to hop up in the excavator and take her for a spin. And I have to say it was pretty fun. But as Schwartz tells me, it’s fun and informative for these young minds.

“For a high school student? They don’t really understand how many opportunities there are in the construction industry. And so, the more experiences they can gain in different fields? The better off they can make a decision,” says Schwartz.

Although the construction site is located at Gallatin High and offered to those students, Bozeman High students can also sign up. Both schools have 24 students signed up already. High attendance: something Jaxson is excited to see.

“Not a lot of people want to do it anymore.” Explained Jaxon. “Everyone wants to go to college. No one wants to come work outside with their hands. But they’re jobs that aren't going to be replaced anytime soon. So we need more people interested in this”.