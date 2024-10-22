Bozeman Public Schools asking the community to donate warm winter clothes

If you’re looking to donate new or lightly used winter clothes, bring them over to any Bozeman public school for the school district's warm winter drive.

In the past, BSD7 has collaborated with First Presbyterian Church to provide essential winter clothing to around 50 students. This year, however, nearly 200 students have signed up to receive not only coats, hats, and gloves but also boots and snow pants.

Amelia Huba, the program associate for family school services, says donations have been light so far this year. But she’s hoping to see more come in by the end of October.

“Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of stigma attached to struggling. And in a community like Bozeman, where it is becoming so expensive to live here? It’s even more expensive to be homeless,” says Amelia. “These students who are already struggling to do their homework and succeed in their academic life don’t also need to be worrying that they’re wearing a coat that has holes in it."

New and lightly used winter gear is being accepted at any Bozeman school’s front office throughout the month of October. Clothing will be distributed the first week of November.

Cash donations, which allow the district to purchase specific sizes and items that may not be available through community donation efforts can be directed to the Hungry and Homeless Fund at the Bozeman Schools Foundation here: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/bozschfou/

If your organization or company would like to be a Warm Winter Drive partner, please contact Amelia Huba at amelia.huba@bsd7.org.

