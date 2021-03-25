Bozeman Public Library to reopen next week

BOZEMAN — Good news for bookworms: the Bozeman Public Library will be re-opening its doors next week.

The library says they’ve been monitoring the COVID-19 surveillance reports from the Gallatin City-County Health Department, and the current patterns of lower COVID-19 in the area and increasing vaccinations allows them to open to the public again.

A limited number of people will be allowed in the building for 30 minutes at a time and there will be no public seating.

The library will be open Tuesday to Saturday.

“We see our busy time between 10 and 2, but we are going to be open until 6 p.m. So take your time, don’t feel like you need to rush into the library every morning. And we’d love to see that get spread out a little bit,” said Kit Stephenson, assistant library director at Bozeman Public Library.

Curbside pickup will still be available for people interested in picking up books.

Computers and printers will also be available for visitors.