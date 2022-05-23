Bozeman Public Library to host traveling Holocaust exhibit

BOZEMAN - A traveling exhibit is open to the public at the Bozeman Public Library two years after originally scheduled.

The exhibit titled, ‘Americans and the Holocaust’ is meant to highlight the motives, fears and pressures that shaped America’s response to World War 2 and Nazism.

“We were able to make it happen this year before our construction project kicked off,” says Corey Sloan, Dept. Head of Adult Programs and Outreach at Bozeman Public Library.

Sloan says the Library was originally selected to hold the exhibit in March 2020, but COVID-19 lockdowns delayed the exhibit until this month.

The traveling exhibit is put on with the help of the American Library Association and the United States Holocaust Museum.

The Bozeman library was one of 50 libraries across the country that is hosting the exhibit. The library will also host 6 other events in conjunction with the exhibit in May and June.

“It's important to keep it on the forefront of our minds even though it's not a light summer topic, it's still really important” says Sloan.

Wednesday, 5/25, 6:30 PM: Montana's Jewish Pioneers with Ellen Baumler (VIRTUAL)

Wednesday, 6/8, 6 PM: Movie Night: Everything Is Illuminated

Thursday, 6/16, 8-4 PM: Educator workshop (limited to registered 6-12th grade educators)

Tuesday, 6/21, 6:30 PM: Book Discussion and Author Talk with Steven Pressman, author of 50 Children: One Ordinary American Couple's Extraordinary Rescue Mission into the Heart of Nazi Germany

Tuesday, 6/28, 11:30 AM: event is planned but not finalized, we will update if new information is finalized.

Wednesday, 6/29, 6:30 PM: Image Politics: Art and Propaganda in Nazi Germany with Dr. Pete Schweppe.

The exhibit is free of charge and runs through June 29th on the second floor of the library.

