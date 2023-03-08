Bozeman Public Library to close the week of March 13 as phase 1 of construction wraps up

BOZEMAN — Get ready for a week-long closure of the Bozeman Public Library next week.

The closure starts Monday, March 13 and doors will reopen to the public on Friday, March 17.

The closure will allow staff to prepare the library to open after phase one of construction. There will be new workspaces on the second floor, laptops that people can check out and use through the library, and some new work areas on the first floor.

Phase two of construction will take a couple of months and most of the work will shift to the north side of the building.

“Then our large community room and small community room will be transformed into an updated community room and two learning labs,” said Corey Sloan, department head of adult programming.

Staff is asking patrons to hold on to their books as long as, or as close to their due date, as possible.