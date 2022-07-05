BOZEMAN — Some are saying Independence Day this year is a little different for women in Montana following the Supreme Courts’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A March for Reproductive Rights was held today in Bozeman, organized by the Bozeman March for Reproductive Rights.

Organizer Kimber Brown told MTN News that approximately 600 people met at Lindley Park for the protest, which included an art build, where many of the attendees made signs reading phrases such as: "My body, my choice" and "I will not go quietly back to the 1950s."

The group then made the one-mile-long march to the Gallatin County Courthouse, protesting on the lawn, steps and streets.

Montana resident Hannah Szedlar is feeling differently about the July 4th holiday this year.

“I don’t think we should be celebrating a country of freedom when they’re taking them from us,” Szedlar said.

Instead of celebrating America's independence, women are bringing attention to the freedoms they feel they have lost this holiday.

“Me (sic) and my daughter are about to go downtown to the courthouse” stated Szedlar, “They’ve got a bunch of women down they're speaking their mind.”

There are various Facebook groups women can join such as Montana March for Reproductive Rights to speak on this matter and plan ways to gather in protest.

Szedlar says “Some lady reached out and she messaged me on Facebook and sent me a whole list.”

Many women across the state are upset with the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24th and believe that others should be too. While some Montanans are setting off fireworks this evening in celebration, many women believe that they do not have the independence they deserve.

“I’m just over it, I don’t see the point in celebrating freedoms when they’re being taken from us by our Supreme Court,’ says Szedlar. "There’s been no checks and balances on that which kind of confuses me you know.”

The Bozeman March for Reproductive Rights partnered with Bozeman United Way and hold similar protests every Friday evening at 7 pm at the Gallatin County Courthouse starting Friday, July 8.