Bozeman power outage leaves 6,000 customers in the dark, Wednesday, June 7

A big power outage in Bozeman Wednesday night, June 7, left 6,000 customers without power.

Northwestern Energy says the outage was first reported at about 5:30 PM and lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

If you were driving down Main Street at that time, you may have noticed stoplights out and businesses in the dark

Northwestern crews say a piece of equipment in a substation failed, causing the outage which was repaired by Northwestern crews.

Social media posters in Bozeman say a similar outage occurred Saturday, May 29.