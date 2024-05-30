Bozeman Police seek help locating missing man

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 33-year-old Nathan Moore, who was reported missing on May 1, 2024.

A City of Bozeman press release said Bozeman PD has been working in partnership with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue after receiving the initial report.

The press release continues:

On May 26, a U.S. Forest Service Officer recovered property belonging to Moore from a bear-proof storage container at the Blackmore Campground, located next to Hyalite Reservoir. Gallatin County Sherriff’s Search and Rescue team conducted an extensive search of the area, using search dogs, drones, and boats, but ultimately could not locate Moore.

Both agencies request that anyone with information that could lead to his safe return contact the Bozeman Police Department. Moore is 6’1” tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel-colored eyes. He is not believed to be driving a vehicle.

“If anyone sees Moore or finds personal property, like a bicycle or backpack, which may be related to his disappearance, please let us know,” says Detective Spencer Jenkins with the Bozeman Police Department. “Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be a key detail leading to his whereabouts.”

To report information, contact Detective Jenkins at sjenkins@bozeman.net or 406-582-2224.

