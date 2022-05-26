Watch
Bozeman police officers investigate report of suspicious man downtown

Bozeman Police Department Facebook
Posted at 9:07 AM, May 26, 2022
BOZEMAN - Bozeman Police officers responded Thursday morning after a call reporting a man wearing tactical gear was threatening to shoot people with a handgun, according to a social media post.

Officers responded to the unit block of N Tracy for a call of a man wearing tactical gear threatening to shoot people with a handgun. The male complied with the officer’s commands and was detained while they investigated the complaint. Multiple witnesses were interviewed and no one saw a gun.

The male, who was wearing a fishing vest, was released after it was determined he hadn’t committed a crime.

According to police, they were unable to locate the male who placed the call to dispatch, but would like to talk to him about what he saw.

