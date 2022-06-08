Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: Bozeman police locate missing boy

missing.jpg
Bozeman Police Department
missing.jpg
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 17:04:45-04

UPDATE: 6/8/2022, 3:04 PM - Bozeman police say the missing boy has been located.

BOZEMAN - The Bozeman Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy, according to a social media post.

According to the post, Levi Hill, 16, is 5'6 and weighs about 110 lbs. He was last seen near 1001 West Oak Street on foot about 1:20 pm, wearing khaki shorts, red polo shirt, gray zip hoodie, black shoes and black rimmed glasses. He reportedly may run into traffic and run from people trying to help him.

Please call the Bozeman Police Department at (406) 582-2000 if you happen to see him.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119