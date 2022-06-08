UPDATE: Bozeman police locate missing boy

UPDATE: 6/8/2022, 3:04 PM - Bozeman police say the missing boy has been located.

BOZEMAN - The Bozeman Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy, according to a social media post.

According to the post, Levi Hill, 16, is 5'6 and weighs about 110 lbs. He was last seen near 1001 West Oak Street on foot about 1:20 pm, wearing khaki shorts, red polo shirt, gray zip hoodie, black shoes and black rimmed glasses. He reportedly may run into traffic and run from people trying to help him.

Please call the Bozeman Police Department at (406) 582-2000 if you happen to see him.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.