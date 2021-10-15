Bozeman Police Department welcomes three new officers

The Bozeman Police Department has three new officers. The newest members of the Police Department are all lateral officers, which means they have previous experience working in a different police department.

Officer DiMercurio joins from San Pablo,Ca,; Officer Deets joins from Olmstead County, Mn.; and Officer Capulong joins from Belgrade.

The three officers join Bozeman Police after a three-month long hiring process and various forms of vetting such as testing, physical, and mental evaluations.

Bozeman Police Captain Jim Veltkamp emphasized the importance of community and how that serves a central role in being a police officer here in Bozeman..

“These are three quality individuals; we've done everything we can to vet them and make sure that they are a good fit for this community. that they share our values, and I really look forward to getting them on the street and getting them to be productive members of the community,” says Cody Klumb, Captain of the Bozeman Police Department.

The newest officers were sworn in by City Manager Jeff Mihelich after today they will undergo 14 weeks of training before they are out on the streets of Bozeman.