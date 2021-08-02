Bozeman Police Department ready for National Night Out

BOZEMAN — Get ready for a night out - the annual National Night Out event is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. at the Bozeman Ponds.

Bozeman Police Department

The event is an opportunity for the public to meet and learn more about the men and women behind the badge and in uniforms. The event is held annually in Bozeman and includes numerous local law enforcement agencies and emergency services.

The free event is family-friendly and will feature police vehicles, helicopters, fire trucks, and more. "You'll be able to ask questions about what we do," said Bozeman Police Department Capt. Dana McNeil. He added that this is also an opportunity for officials to get to know the community in a relaxed atmosphere, rather than a crisis event.

According to the city's website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer, better place to live.

"National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances," the website states.