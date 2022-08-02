Bozeman Police continue the investigation into Walmart shooting

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, that Sunday's shooting at Walmart is still an ongoing investigation.

One person was detained and released and a man was hospitalized due to his injuries.

The Bozeman Walmart reopened on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m.

The following statement was released:

Following the shooting at Walmart on July 31st, the Bozeman Police Department, in conjunction with assistance from several other law enforcement agencies, has been actively conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As previously released, the Bozeman Police detained an individual who was identified as the shooter in the incident. That individual and others have been cooperating with the investigation. The shooter was later released pending further investigation.

Following these events the crime scene was processed and Bozeman Police Department detectives have interviewed numerous individuals, to now include obtaining a statement from the individual who was shot. The investigation is ongoing, but the Bozeman Police Department does not believe there is further risk to the community.

The Bozeman Police Department understands that high visibility incidents such as this can cause a lot of interest in the circumstances of the case and how the situation is being handled. We ask the public to understand that protecting the integrity of an investigation, along with Montana’s confidential criminal justice information laws, often mean we cannot comment on specific aspects of the case. We take the safety of the public very seriously and have worked continuously to conduct a legally sound investigation that appropriately protects the rights of everyone involved.

We would like to again thank everyone for their continual support in this incident and for the great investigative support offered to us by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Belgrade Police Department, and Walmart.