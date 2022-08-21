Bozeman Police Citizen Academy to start at the end of next month

Bozeman Police Citizen’s Academy is gearing up to be back at the end of September.

This years class will begin September 22nd, and will run through November 9th. Captain Cory Klumb says that this program is a great way for the community who may have an interest in law enforcement as a profession, or are curious, to get an inside look.

“From detectives, to traffic stops,” Captain Klumb says, “We tour the Gallatin County Detention Center, we visit dispatch. It’s an all encompassing program to let people know why we do it.”

The academy also helps build relationships between the department and community. More information on how to apply can be found on the City of Bozeman website.