Bozeman offers tree planting program to split the cost for residents

BOZEMAN — Bozeman residents will soon have an opportunity to become more involved in the city's beautification efforts.

Applications for the city’s Cost Share program will be accepted starting Monday, March 15.

Every year the city removes hundreds of dying or decaying trees, many times from the previous winter weather. This year, the city will remove 900 trees.

But the process doesn’t stop there. Residents can apply to have a new tree planted on public property if they agree to maintain the tree by watering it.

“You know, so they’re vested if they pay into that tree that’s sitting in front of their yard. It’s on public property but it’s sitting right next to their house, and so the Cost Share program is just a really good way to get them involved,” explained Alex Nordquest, the manager of the city's forestry division.

The program splits the cost of the tree planting process between the resident and the city totaling about $90 for the resident.

