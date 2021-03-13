Bozeman mayor responds to commissioner's abrupt resignation

BOZEMAN — Effective 6 a.m. on Friday, Bozeman City Commissioner Michael Wallner resigned, leaving some people surprised.

“I can tell you, I was surprised. It really caught me off guard, and it was certainly not the way I woke up and anticipated my day going,” said Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus.

In an email to Bozeman’s City Manager, Wallner informed the Commission he was resigning, saying: “In short, I’m simply spread too thin. While I will miss this important role in public service, my family and my career deserve to be given my best efforts.”

Mayor Cyndy Andrus acknowledged balancing work, personal life and commission duties is a big job, and that Wallner added a unique voice and perspective to the commission that will be missed.

“It takes a lot of time and effort and commitment and sometimes you don’t know that until you really step into the position,” said Andrus.

“I really do think that he added that young person, new perspective, a different perspective to the commission. He certainly came prepared and he will be missed.”

Wallner was sworn in January 2020 with a term set to expire January 2024.

This is the second vacancy on the commission in less than a year. But Andrus says the Commission remains solid and leadership across the board is strong.

“We got through COVID without missing a beat and we will get through this as well,” she said.

MTN reached out to Wallner for a comment about his resignation but has not heard back.

According to the City of Bozeman, the Commission will begin the process to replace Wallner, although the exact dates have not been determined.