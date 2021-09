BUTTE — A 58-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Sept. 15 crash on Interstate 90.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was following a semi-truck pulling three trailers, traveling westbound on I90 near mile marker 238. The man crashed into the back of the rear trailer. Witnesses and investigators say the motorcycle didn't show any signs of braking and speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The man died on Saturday, Sept. 18.