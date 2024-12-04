Bozeman man charged after allegedly head-butting detention officer

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man has been charged with assault on a peace officer after allegedly head-butting a detention officer at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

According to charging documents, the 18-year-old inmate reportedly assaulted the officer at approximately 6:39 Tuesday evening. Video footage provided to an investigator reportedly showed the inmate head-butting the victim in the face after being walked to the Alpha Pod in the center.

When speaking to a Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy, the victim told the deputy he responded to an officer assistance call in the Delta Pod. He told the deputy that the inmate had pushed past another officer inside the pod and was refusing to obey orders from the officer, leading to a physical altercation.

The inmate was placed in handcuffs and while being escorted to another location allegedly head-butted the officer.