Bozeman man airlifted to hospital after Idaho crash

On Monday, June 28, 2021, at 8:01 p.m. Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on State Highway 33 at the intersection with State Highway 32, near Tetonia, Idaho.

Dustin Aschenbeck, 34, of Bozeman, MT, was traveling south on SH32 in a 2018 Toyota 4Runner. Chad Egbert, 44, of Newdale, ID, was traveling west on SH33 in a 2014 Ram 2500. Aschenbeck failed to yield at the intersection and pulled in front of Egbert, where the two vehicles collided.

Aschenbeck and his passenger, Diedrich Aschenbeck, 69, of Marietta, GA, were transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Egbert was not transported. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The roadway was partially blocked with traffic alternating through the intersection for approximately four and a half hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.