Bozeman Library gearing up for summer youth programming

As school gets ready to let out, the Bozeman Public Library is gearing up to start its summer youth programming.

The summer programming kicks off on June 13 and runs for 10 weeks ending in the middle of August.

The program has events for people of all ages and free lunch with the help of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank five days a week for anyone under the age of 18.

“Oftentimes in that time, in the summer months, they can backslide if they don't have opportunities to do things like enrichment camps and things like that. So the library kind of comes in and fills those gaps for accessibility,” says Corey Sloan, Dept. Head of Programming for Bozeman Public Library.

The summer programming will also feature two concerts one in July and the second one in August.

For a calendar of events, you can visit the library’s website or visit them in person.