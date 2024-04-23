Bozeman kicks off CleanUp Week, continuing decades-old tradition

BOZEMAN — Yellow and green trash bags were seen along Bozeman streets as the city kicked off CleanUp Week on Monday.

For nearly four decades, Bozeman residents have come together to celebrate Earth Day by picking up trash around town.

Activities began on Saturday with the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival, where more than 50 organizations gathered to teach families about sustainability, composting, and more.

"CleanUp Day is a really long-standing tradition here in Bozeman. It’s been happening for over 35 years now. It’s just when family, friends, and coworkers get together to pick up trash around Bozeman," says Ali Chipouras, Sustainability Specialist for the City of Bozeman.

"As the snow melts, we start to see more litter around the streets—so it’s just picking that up, keeping our streets and waterways clear," she says.

City of Bozeman Solid Waste Management will be collecting any yellow and green participating bags along the street until April 27.

For more information on CleanUp Week efforts, visit the City of Bozeman's webpage.