Bozeman Ice Festival returns for 28th year of celebrating ice climbing

BOZEMAN — Each year, lovers of the extreme sport of ice climbing, gather together as a community for the Bozeman Ice Festival.

"I definitely felt a lot of fear. And also, this very real sense of, when do I get to do that again," say Liam Lonsdale, recounting his first experience with the sport.

Liam Lonsdale is a presenter of the Bozeman Ice Festival and 20-year ice climbing veteran.

"I’m from the UK and we have a pretty fierce but small winter climbing scene there. And so, we’re always looking outward to see what other people are doing, and Bozeman has always been on the map," says Lonsdale.

Liam says that Bozeman's unique community makes it an international hotspot for ice climbers.

"There’s so many climbers and skiers and outdoors folk in general. I think just visiting Bozeman itself has a real palpable energy of how psyched everyone is to get out and climb," he says.

Liam explains that the festival began in 1996 when two retailers, Barrel Mountaineering and Northern Lights Trading Post, wanted to bring the ice climbing community together.

"2024 is the 28th year of the Bozeman Ice Festival. And now it’s just evolved into this incredible gathering of international community", says Lonsdale.

Liam says the festival can be split into two parts: the clinics, in Hyalite or at Spire gym—that teach the basics of climbing and even rescue—and then the curated content, highlighting all that’s great about ice climbing.

"This is kind of where the community gets to enjoy each other in a warmer setting. So, we have the bar, Bridger Brewing, here we have all the brands showing off the latest gear," he says.

And while clinics up in the canyon have sold out far in advance, there are still plenty of opportunities to get involved Friday and Saturday.

Visit the website for ticketing info.