Bozeman holds events to celebrate Earth Day

BOZEMAN - As this year’s Earth Day Celebrations kick off around the Bozeman area, this year's theme is water.

“Water and water stewardship and as a kick-off event for water stewardship,” says Anne Ready, Chair of the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival.

Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival Events:

“Water for Earth” Program in the Crawford Theater at Emerson Center. - Friday, April 22 - 7 pm

Magic Monster Show, Adopt a Tree, Earth Day Passport, and Petting Zoo - Saturday, April 23 - 10 am-3 pm

City of Bozeman Clean-Up Week - April 23 through April 30th

“Everything from how to compost and information about our water and our wetlands,” says Ready.

Ready says celebrating Earth Day is about the beauty and bringing people together.

“Cherishing and celebrating the Earth and the creatures on it,” says Ready. “This is truly a community event.”

One celebrity kiddos can be on the lookout for is Roxy Sillymonster the Random Acts of Silliness Mascot.

“I love to go swimming, it takes me forever to dry off this hair but I love swimming in the ponds nearby our house,” says Roxy.

The City of Bozeman is also gearing up its week-long clean-up event.

“This is the 34th year, so it's just been a long-standing event in our community,” says Ali Chipouras, Sustainability Specialist with the City of Bozeman.

“It's that time of year we really start to see more litter and pet waste as the snow melts,” says Chipouras.

The city is encouraging residents to form groups.

“Get outside, build community, and help keep Bozeman beautiful,” says Chipouras.

