Bozeman High theater group presents 'must-see' new musical comedy

BOZEMAN — MTN secured a sneak peek at Bozeman High School's new musical, where you'll be sure to laugh and enjoy live music.

"I am very, very excited. Everyone needs to come see this show. We put a lot of work into it. It's going to be a blast," says Bozeman High senior Jude Wolfe.

Bozeman High School Hawks Theater presents, "The Music Man" on Nov. 2-5. It's a classical musical comedy with a live orchestra. Wolfe says this play is a must-see.

"Lots of energy, lots of fun, and some really, really iconic songs," says Wolfe.

This play not only showcases the talents of BHS students, but Gallatin High students as well. GHS senior, Alexandra Rodi, loves the opportunity to perform at her neighboring school.

"I like the group here. I think it's a pretty neat place to be," says Rodi.

Rodi says they've been rehearsing for over a month to perfect this performance.

"It's pretty tiring," says Rodi. "I fall asleep pretty quickly. We're doing a lot in those two hours, but it's been so fun."

For BHS junior Levi Pufahl, this play isn't just for entertainment, but the lasting friendships.

"I love the community that forms here. And by the end of all the rehearsals, it really starts to feel like a family," says Pufahl.

And each student shares the same excitement for their upcoming performance.

"It's a really great bonding experience. And obviously, the final product is amazing," says Wolfe.

"I feel really honored to be a part of this group," says Rodi.

"It's going to be a lot of fun and I'm excited," says Pufahl.

The play is for all ages and will runs from Thursday through the weekend. For showtimes and more information, visit the Hawks Theatre Co. web page.