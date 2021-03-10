Bozeman High School releases new school logo

BOZEMAN — A year ago, Miami University of Ohio sent the Bozeman School District a letter to change the Bozeman Hawks' logo because it was too similar to the university’s logo.

The pandemic slowed down the progress, but the new logo is finally ready.

The new logo was presented during Monday's Bozeman School District meeting.

“We have a traditional feel of the first Bozeman High School. We wanted to keep some semblance of that hawk head, and I told them I wanted the logo to be clean, crisp, aggressive. I want it to honor the tradition of where we’ve been while rebranding for the future at the same time," explained Dan Mills, the principal at Bozeman High School.

The high school is in the process of getting the new logo copyrighted so they don’t have this problem again, and the new logo will start being printed very soon.