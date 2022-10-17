Bozeman High school principal speaks about beloved late teacher

BOZEMAN — Following the tragic passing of Kelly Fulton, the Principal of Bozeman High School, Dan Mills, speaks out about the positive legacy Fulton left on the school.

"Kelly had a tremendous impact on Bozeman High School through the years," says Mills. "Those of us who were fortunate enough to work with and know Kelly well, just an incredibly kind, generous, and spirited individual."

Mills says the crisis team was on hand at the high school earlier this week and continues to revisit with Mr. Fulton's classes. Mills has also been in and out of classrooms checking in on how his staff and students are doing during this difficult time.

Mills assures that the school has been working hard to support each other. Through love and support for their teacher, the student body is spreading his positive legacy in a very special way.

"You'll see a number of students in the building today wearing bow ties which was Kelly's trademark look for several years," says Mills. "Our student body section tonight, you should see some bow ties. There are students who are remembering Kelly and smiling about Kelly, and they are hurting. They are missing Kelly at the same time."