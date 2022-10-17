Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bozeman High school principal speaks about beloved late teacher

Following the death of Bozeman High School teacher, Principal Dan Mills speaks out about how the staff and student body are doing.
Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 3.21.56 PM.png
Jane McDonald
Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 3.21.56 PM.png
Posted at 6:47 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 08:47:12-04

BOZEMAN — Following the tragic passing of Kelly Fulton, the Principal of Bozeman High School, Dan Mills, speaks out about the positive legacy Fulton left on the school.

"Kelly had a tremendous impact on Bozeman High School through the years," says Mills. "Those of us who were fortunate enough to work with and know Kelly well, just an incredibly kind, generous, and spirited individual."

Mills says the crisis team was on hand at the high school earlier this week and continues to revisit with Mr. Fulton's classes. Mills has also been in and out of classrooms checking in on how his staff and students are doing during this difficult time.

Mills assures that the school has been working hard to support each other. Through love and support for their teacher, the student body is spreading his positive legacy in a very special way.

"You'll see a number of students in the building today wearing bow ties which was Kelly's trademark look for several years," says Mills. "Our student body section tonight, you should see some bow ties. There are students who are remembering Kelly and smiling about Kelly, and they are hurting. They are missing Kelly at the same time."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App