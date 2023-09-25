Bozeman High School keeps traditions alive 4 years after split

BOZEMAN — It’s a new era at Bozeman High School---Four years have gone by since the split, and Principal Dan Mills says maintaining tradition is what they’re striving for.

“It just had a different feel to the entire campus when you walked around,” said Mills.

When Principal Mills took the in 2019, he knew it would be the last year of having one high school in Bozeman.

“In the 2019-2020 school year, we were one school here, and that was pre-renovation,” said Mills.

Back then, they had almost 2,300 students.

“There is a ton of tradition in Bozeman,” said Mills. “It was an exciting year because there was quite a bit of talk about the move to 2 schools.”

And although the split was exciting for some, he says there were plenty of concerns.

“There were quite a bit of emotions and events going on that year for sure,” said Mills.

Fast forward 4 years---and the school is thriving with around 1,287. Principal Mills says these students keep the traditions alive---but it takes a village---a very close-knit one to keep Bozeman High School great.

“We have parents who’ve come through Bozeman High School, and their children are now coming through,” said Mills. “That’s a big part of the tradition and I’m very proud of the community support we have.”

When he thinks about the future of Bozeman High School, he’s hopeful they keep the same spirit they’ve always had amidst constant growth and changes.

“I expect Bozeman High School to continue to be a place where students are kind,” said Mills. “I like to see our students enjoy their high school years while exploring their passionate interests---I want that tradition to stay alive.”



