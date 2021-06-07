Bozeman High School Class of 2021 celebrates graduation

BOZEMAN — Bozeman High School graduates and their families were able to gather at Bobcat Stadium together and celebrate graduation, reflecting on an amazing year.

“It’s just incredible energy today,” said BHS principal Dan Mills.

“With so many faces in the crowd and being able to see all the students’ faces.”

“Last year has been absolutely crazy with the pandemic and everything. Nothing ever really got back to normal..." Dylan Fedyk, a graduating senior at BHS

"This group has really rolled with the punches."

Sitting six feet apart, but with big smiles visible from the bleachers, BHS seniors gathered together for the last time.

Mills says this group of seniors is a special group. Resilient and bound to succeed.

“Their whole educational routine was sort of turned upside down and re-created, and we’re getting back on the path to something more traditional now. But this group has really rolled with the punches,” said Mills.

Graduates said they were thrilled to be surrounded by one another, faces visible and family and friends cheering in the stands.

“But I think we definitely made the most of our year. And now finally that everything is sort of back to normal, it was awesome to be able to have graduation,” said Fedyk.

Faculty and student speakers cheered on the graduates sharing stories of perseverance and gratitude.

Each one embarking on the next chapter.

“I’ll be going to the National Guard for basic this summer. I'm definitely excited. And then I’ll go to college,” said Mikayla Dineen, a BHS graduate.

“I’m gonna take a gap year. After that, I’m going to MSU on a film degree,” said Emiliano Garcia, a BHS graduate.

“There’s a lot of very talented and very uniquely talented individuals that graduated today. And some of them are going on traditional paths to college and some of them aren’t,” said Mills.

“But they’re all poised for success and I’m looking forward to seeing what they do in the future because this is a great group of students.”

