Bozeman Health to increase its minimum wage to $17 an hour

BOZEMAN — In what it called an effort to extend gratitude for efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bozeman Health is investing $25M in its employees over the next 5 years.

The decision was made with the full support of the executive leaders by the Bozeman Health board of directors.

The hospital is establishing a new minimum wage of $17 an hour which will be implemented with the November 12, 2021 paycheck. This will impact approximately 800 employees, which includes those who are currently making less than the new minimum wage and those who are currently, or slightly above, $17 an hour.

"For more than 18 months, Bozeman Health has been actively engaged in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in Southwest Montana. Every one of our employees and providers has given so much in caring for our patients and our community," today's announcement read.

"As Gallatin County’s largest employer, Bozeman Health was the first health system in Montana to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour, and we again believe we are the first health system in Montana to implement this higher minimum wage and are proud to do so. As a non-profit organization, Bozeman Health is committed to reinvesting back into programs, projects, people, and our community. Bozeman Health will utilize operational funds to make these investments in our employees possible while maintaining a commitment to providing affordable care to consumers and patients," officials said in a press release.

“Bozeman Health has amazing employees who are dedicated to our mission of improving health and quality of life for the communities we live in and care for,” shared John Hill, president, and CEO of Bozeman Health. “We know that the pandemic, combined with the escalation in cost of living has affected our employees and we hope that this helps better care for our employees who do so much every day.”

Officials say the change in its compensation policy will move the midpoint of the salary range from the market 50th percentile to the market 55th percentile, of which there are approximately 1,500 employees that will benefit.

Bozeman Health will continue to sustain annual merit-based performance evaluations, and as needed market adjustments, as part of its overall compensation policy.

“Bozeman Health is proud to be a local and statewide leader in the compensation and benefits we provide for our employees,” shared Edie Willey, Bozeman Health’s chief people officer. “It’s our honor to care for our people as they care for our patients.”