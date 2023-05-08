Watch Now
Bozeman Health sponsors Walk with a Doc series

Posted at 1:54 PM, May 08, 2023
This Wednesday, May 10, Bozeman Health kicks off its Walk with a Doc event series.

Walk with a Doc is a national program, championed locally by Dr. Joe Sofianek, Bozeman Heath Family and Lifestyle Medicine physician. This program gets people walking and talking about a current health topic.

The walks are free and open to all. You go at your own pace and walk a distance that is comfortable for you.

The event begins at 5:30 PM at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center at Entrance 1. The walk will go through Highland Glen Nature Preserve.

Below is the event schedule:

  • May 10 with Dr. Joe Sofianek at 5:30 PM
    • Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center Entrance 1 with a walk to Highland Glen Nature Preserve
  • June 7 with Dr. Philip Bain and Dr. Sabastian White at 5:30 PM
    • Highland Glen Nature Preserve walk to the Fantastical Forest. Meet at the trailhead at the corner of Highland Blvd and Ellis St.
  • June 14 with Dr. Joe Sofianek and Dr. Rex Spear at 5:30 PM
    • Bozeman Public Library Labyrinth with Montana Mindfulness Project, Bozeman Dharma Center, Gallatin Valley Centering Prayer, and Contemplative Vespers
  • June 21 with Angie Watchke, DPT at 5:30 PM
    • HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank with a walk to Story Mill Community Park
  • June 28 with Dr. Dan Goldstein at 5:30 PM
    • Tuckerman Park

For more information and public sign-up, click here.

