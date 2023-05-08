Bozeman Health sponsors Walk with a Doc series

This Wednesday, May 10, Bozeman Health kicks off its Walk with a Doc event series.

Walk with a Doc is a national program, championed locally by Dr. Joe Sofianek, Bozeman Heath Family and Lifestyle Medicine physician. This program gets people walking and talking about a current health topic.

The walks are free and open to all. You go at your own pace and walk a distance that is comfortable for you.

The event begins at 5:30 PM at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center at Entrance 1. The walk will go through Highland Glen Nature Preserve.

Below is the event schedule:



May 10 with Dr. Joe Sofianek at 5:30 PM

Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center Entrance 1 with a walk to Highland Glen Nature Preserve

June 7 with Dr. Philip Bain and Dr. Sabastian White at 5:30 PM

Highland Glen Nature Preserve walk to the Fantastical Forest. Meet at the trailhead at the corner of Highland Blvd and Ellis St.

June 14 with Dr. Joe Sofianek and Dr. Rex Spear at 5:30 PM

Bozeman Public Library Labyrinth with Montana Mindfulness Project, Bozeman Dharma Center, Gallatin Valley Centering Prayer, and Contemplative Vespers

June 21 with Angie Watchke, DPT at 5:30 PM

HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank with a walk to Story Mill Community Park

June 28 with Dr. Dan Goldstein at 5:30 PM

Tuckerman Park



For more information and public sign-up, click here.