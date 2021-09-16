Bozeman Health seeks to fill 400 open positions

BOZEMAN — The last place you would want to hear about a worker shortage would probably be the hospital, especially at a time like now, but that’s exactly what Bozeman Health is currently dealing with.

“Oh my goodness, please come down! I’ve been in health care for about 15 years now, and it’s become a passion of mine. You don’t have to be at the bedside to make a difference in a patient's life or in a family’s life,” said Sandra Hare, interim talent acquisition manager with Bozeman Health.

And Bozeman Health has 400 opportunities for anyone looking for the opportunity.

“We have a variety of positions available. We have some that require medical training, and we have everything from nurses and respiratory therapists to environmental services. We need baristas to help us in our coffee stands, dietary, administrative support. So there’s lots of options," Hare said.

With so many positions open, MTN News asked the hospital if the shortage was affecting day to day operations or any of the patients.

“No, again we are very closely working with resources that we can bring in to help us so that we can navigate those shortages," said Hare.

Resources such as emergency crisis staffing.

“We have 30 to 40 at this point in time emergency crisis staffing in the building assisting us right now,” said Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health incident commander.

Which of course is for medically advanced positions, but Hare says every single position plays a part in the same goal.

“It’s knowing that I can’t be a nurse. I’m not a nurse, but I can support them, and so everything we do is critical and touches lives every day in every way," she said. "And it doesn’t matter where you work, you are making a difference for our community.”

The hospital wants to stress that there’s something available for everyone and a lot of the positions do not require medical training. For a full list of positions available and to apply, visit here.