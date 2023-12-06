Bozeman Health presents new subarea plan that aims to preserve Highland Glen

BOZEMAN — Across from Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center was once a proposed development. On Tuesday, Bozeman Health will present a revised proposal that will focus more on conserving this land.

"Bozeman Health board has no plans for developing that area," says Denise Juneau, Bozeman Health's chief government and community affairs officer. "We were asked by the city to engage in this process to update our old subarea plan."

This new subarea plan is being proposed to replace the one from 2005. Back then, Bozeman Health was proposing a development that included thousands of housing units. The objective of the new subarea plan is to designate Highland Glen as a park and open land, essentially taking it off the table for any future development.

Project Manager Chris Naumann says, “The foundation of the entire plan is the enhancement and preservation of Highland Glen.”

“It’s not development focused, it's community focused,” he adds.

Naumann says the new subarea plan reflects and complements the major goals and objectives of the City of Bozeman’s community plan. The only place development will be considered is on a small portion across from the hospital.