Bozeman Health partners with Life Flight to provide air medical services

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Health has partnered with Life Flight Network, and Life Flight will now provide hospital-to-hospital transportation services for Bozeman Health patients.

Before the partnership, patients were not only having to worry about themselves or their loved ones, but oftentimes a big bill.

"Patients and their families were receiving up to $100,000 depending on where they were going and a balanced bill that they were on the hook to pay because their ambulance provider wasn’t in-network with the insurance company, so we passed legislation to say hey, let’s get the families out of the way,” said Jesse Laslovich with SCL Health Montana.

Life Flight is the largest air medical transport service in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana and believes they are uniquely qualified to meet Bozeman’s growing population.